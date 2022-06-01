Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury sides primarily with Depp in defamation trial

The seven-person jury also decided that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard on one of three counts in her countersuit; she was awarded $2 million.

Johnny Depp prevailed in his three counts of defamation against Amber Heard and was awarded $15 million, the jury announced Wednesday.

Actor Amber Heard testifies at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 4, 2022. Heard said there was an incident where Depp performed a cavity search while accusing her of harboring his drugs. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool

The unanimous decision was delivered after three days of deliberation, bringing an end to the seven-week trial that brought emotional testimony recounting Depp and Heard's tumultuous relationship and its fallout.

Depp, 58, first sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after Waldman called her accusations a hoax. The trial was held in Virginia, where the printing presses and servers of The Washington Post are located. (The Post was not a defendant in the suit.)