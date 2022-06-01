Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury sides primarily with Depp in defamation trial

Johnny Depp prevailed in his three counts of defamation against Amber Heard and was awarded $15 million, the jury announced Wednesday.
The seven-person jury also decided that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard on one of three counts in her countersuit; she was awarded $2 million.
The unanimous decision was delivered after three days of deliberation, bringing an end to the seven-week trial that brought emotional testimony recounting Depp and Heard's tumultuous relationship and its fallout.
Depp, 58, first sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after Waldman called her accusations a hoax. The trial was held in Virginia, where the printing presses and servers of The Washington Post are located. (The Post was not a defendant in the suit.)
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: jury set to return Wednesday to weigh Hollywood stars' defamation claims
Jury to resume deliberations on duelling Johnny Depp, Amber Heard claims
Johnny Depp appears on stage with Jeff Beck again – fuelling speculation he will not return to court
Johnny Depp rocks with Jeff Beck in England as trial breaks for jury deliberation
Related video: