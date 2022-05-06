Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements in the wake of actress' explosive testimony

Johnny Depp's team have accused Amber Heard of delivering "the performance of her life". The “Aquaman” actress returned to the witness stand at Fairfax County Circuit Court on Thursday as part of the former couple's legal row and accused her ex-husband of being jealous and abusive, even alleging he sexually assaulted her with a bottle.

And now the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor – who is suing Amber for defamation, accusing her of destroying his reputation with her 2018 op-ed about being a survivor of domestic abuse, while she has filed a counter suit – and his legal team have accused her of presenting "fallacies... as fact". His spokesperson said: "As Mr Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination. "While Ms Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.

“His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented. "The upcoming cross examination from Mr Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony." A spokesperson for the 36-year-old actress immediately hit back, accusing Johnny's team of "persecuting" her.

The representative said: "As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor. Actor Amber Heard testifies about the first time she says her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp hit her, at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool "They boast that Mr Depp's story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct. "If Mr Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologised to Ms Heard and promised to put the 'monster away for good.' "

According to the representative, one of the “Danish Girl” actress' "disappointments" is her ex-husband's "inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team." The spokesperson added: "That same team is so panicked, they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced. "Small wonder Mr Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers.

