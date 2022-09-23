Johnny Depp is reportedly in love again but Amber Heard 'doesn't care' who he dates

The 36-year-old actress was married to the 59-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star from 2015 until 2016 before the couple became embroiled in a $100m (R 1 759 786 700) defamation lawsuit – which Depp won – and is reportedly indifferent to who he chooses to see now, amid reports that he is now dating a lawyer named Joelle Rich.

A source told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Amber isn’t paying attention to Johnny or his personal life. She doesn’t care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life.”

The comments come hours after it was reported that the “Edward Scissorhands” star has struck up a relationship with lawyer Rich, 37, who has worked with the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – after she worked for him on his libel case against The Sun newspaper back in 2020, which he eventually lost.