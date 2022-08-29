Johnny Depp jokes about ‘needing work’ in bizarre appearance at MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp joked about needing work during a bizarre cameo appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Hollywood actor returned to the spotlight for his first public appearance since his highly-publicised defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard to appear at the awards show dressed as the VMAs’ fabled moonman in a pre-recorded sketch which involved him flying across the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

He made a series of appearances throughout the evening and during one skit, he joked: “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. And you know what? I needed the work.” Depp later told the audience: “VMAs let's get back to the f*****g music, shall we?” It’s believed to be the actor’s first major TV appearance in the US since his 2017 turn on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

And it marks the 59-year-old “Edward Scissorhands” star’s return to the limelight since he triumphed in his legal battle against ex-wife Heard earlier this year. A seven-strong jury decided in June that Heard had defamed the actor on all three counts over an op-ed piece she wrote for the “Washington Post” about being a victim of domestic abuse which didn’t name the actor. Depp was awarded $10 million in damages, and Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages but zero in punitive damages, leaving her with a bill she insists she cannot afford to pay.

