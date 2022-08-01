Johnny Depp wanted nude Amber Heard photos submitted as evidence

Johnny Depp allegedly wanted to use nude photos of Amber Heard as evidence in their defamation trial. The former couple's personal lives were recently under scrutiny during the six week court case, which saw the “Aquaman” actress ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million in compensatory and punative damages.

This was after a jury in Virginia ruled she had defamed Depp when she wrote an article in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, in turn, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but recently unsealed pre-trial court documents have laid bare further details that were not aired in court. Heard's team had tried to suggest the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star took medication for erectile dysfunction, while the 59-year-old actor's lawyers were keen to avoid their client's text exchanges with Marilyn Manson being aired in court.

Watch video: The 36-year-old actress' lawyers claimed Depp tried to "inappropriately" submit nude photos into evidence. They stated in a motion: “Mr Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence of the following Irrelevant Personal Matters."

They cited "nude pictures of Amber Heard," and "Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr Depp", as examples. They added: "(Mr Depp is) attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms Heard was at one time an escort." Meanwhile, the “Black Mass” star's team argued against Heard's legal team's bid to submit portions of his medical records as evidence.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', his lawyers claimed: "(Ms Heard) wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr Depp's medical history." The documents stated the “Danish Girl” actress submitted a medication list into evidence that included "Nexium, Cialis and Valtrex" and Depp's lawyers stated Heard claimed her ex-husband suffered "erectile dysfunction" and she "suggested that that might somehow be a motivation for abuse", but they felt she was just trying to embarrass him in court. Vulgar and threatening texts were not allowed into evidence, with Depp's lawyer specifically seeking to exclude correspondence between their client and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of abuse by “multiple women" because they were concerned they could "smear Mr Depp under a guilty by association theory".