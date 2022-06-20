Johnny Depp warns fans as fake profiles impersonating him are on the rise

Johnny Depp has warned fans to "remain cautious" of fake social media accounts impersonating him. There's been an increase in bogus accounts pretending to be the Hollywood actor since his highly-public defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, and the 'Blow' actor says his team is "working to combat the problem".

Story continues below Advertisement

Depp posted to his official Instagram page: “I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854. “I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless." He signed off the post: “My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love respect, JD X."

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star joined TikTok just over two weeks ago after he won his multi-million defamation case against the 'Aquaman' actress, and he's already amassed 15 million followers. Heard was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp received $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages after she counter-sued for $100 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 'Edward Scissorhands' star - who has Lily-Rose, 23, and Jack, 20, with former partner Vanessa Paradis - admitted his life had been "forever changed" by the case. He said: "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye. Actor Johnny Depp holds a tumbler as he returns to the courtroom after a break at Fairfax County Circuit Court during his defamation case against ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 2, 2022. Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. (sic)"

Story continues below Advertisement