Johnny Depp will go to grave knowing some 'believe he abused a woman', court hears

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has told a court the Hollywood actor will go to his grave knowing some people will always "believe he abused a woman". The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and his ex-wife Amber Heard are facing off in court in a multi-million dollar libel trial in Fairfax, Virginia, after Johnny sued the 35-year-old actress for $50 million for defamation after she wrote a piece for The Washington Post newspaper, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

But she did not name the 58-year-old star in the article, so Amber has countersued for $100 million. Camille Vasquez, representing Depp in the six-week trial, told the jury: "Mr Depp will go to his grave knowing that whatever he does there will always be people who believe he abused a woman."

Referring to Amber, she said: "She’s been living and breathing this lie for years. She is preparing to give the performance of a lifetime in this trial." Elaine Bredehoft, representing Amber, claimed Johnny would "accuse her of sleeping with every one of her co-stars". In a behind closed doors courtroom on Monday, a jury of seven, plus four alternates, was selected.

Witnesses throughout the trial are expected to include actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and tech mogul Elon Musk, Amber's ex-boyfriend. It's thought they will give their testimonies virtually. Amber recently told her fans she was taking a break from social media for "several weeks" as the trial goes on, and admitted she hopes the exes can eventually "move on".

Discussing the trial on social media, the “Aquaman” actress said: "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. "Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse.

