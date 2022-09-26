Johnny Depp’s relationship with Joelle Rich is not as exclusive as fans were led to believe

Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former lawyer Joelle Rich's relationship may not be as serious as previously reported. While they have actually been together since his defamation trial, their relationship is reportedly not exclusive, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Story continues below Advertisement

As per a TMZ report, sources say the “21 Jump Street” star and the British attorney, who represented him in the UK libel trial against The Sun, have no plans to settle down as an exclusive couple any time soon. One of the sources goes on to claim that the Hollywood star was spotted getting cosy with another woman on the set of his upcoming movie in France. It seems that Depp and Rich are not on the same page about the direction of their relationship, as the site says it's more Rich who wants it to be a serious relationship than Johnny.

"He's f***ing Johnny Depp," a source stresses, adding that the 59-year-old actor is not going to settle down with one partner in the near future. Us Weekly previously broke the news that Depp is dating his former lawyer Joelle. In fact, they were hiding their relationship in plain sight as the London-based privacy attorney came in support of the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” star during the trial for his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Their chemistry is off the charts," a so-called insider told the news outlet last week of the pair, gushing, "It's serious between them. They are the real deal." Rich, who did not work on Johnny's defamation case, had no "professional" obligation to be present for the hearing back in June. She, however, attended the Virginia courtroom to show her "support" for Johnny, and the source claimed that the pair had been "meeting up" in hotel rooms in the early days of their romance.

Story continues below Advertisement