JoJo Siwa posts sweet message for girlfriend on five-month anniversary

YouTube star JoJo Siwa celebrates her five-month anniversary with girlfriend Kylie Prew and says she's "changed [her] life forever". The 18-year-old YouTuber posted a sweet message on social media to celebrate five months with her partner, describing her as the "best girlfriend in the world".

She wrote on Instagram: "You’ve changed my life for forever. I love you more and more every day. "Thank you for being the best girlfriend in the world.” She added: "Happy 5 months my love bug. (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) Kylie also marked the special occasion as she took to her Instagram Story to share a touching message. She wrote: "5 months with my absolute favorite person. "I love you more and more each day (sic)"

In April, JoJo admitted she isn't keen to label her sexuality but she believes that "technically" she is pansexual because "her human is her human". She said at the time: "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual. But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight.