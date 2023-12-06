Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend breaks down as she testifies she was ‘scared’ of actor

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend broke down in tears at his abuse trial as she testified she was “scared” of the actor. The ‘Creed III’ actor, 34, started his trial over an alleged attack on his former partner Grace Jabbari on Monday at Manhattan Criminal Court, New York, and Tuesday’s hearing of the case was told he would allegedly fly into a “violent” rage during his relationship with her.

Jabbari told the jury of Majors – who she started dating in August 2021 after they met on the set of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ she first became “scared” of him in December 2021 when she brought up the fact that her ex-boyfriend had a dog. She claimed the actor allegedly berated her for bringing up the ex’s pet, saying that it was “embarrassing” that she had dated him, adding: “It was the first time I felt scared of him. I knew to never mention my ex again or anyone I had dated before.”

In another incident that allegedly happened in England in September 2022, Jabbari testified she went to a bar with a female friend and later invited her back to the home she shared with Majors – and said he became irate with Jabbari and confronted her, allegedly stepping on her earphones and saying that she was “stupid if she didn’t know what she had done”. He was also accused of telling Jabbari to leave their house before he “ran up” to their bedroom and began breaking objects.

Majors was arrested on March 25 after he and Jabbari got into a domestic dispute while taking a taxi home from a bar in Brooklyn. He faces three charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment and harassment. Majors pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence throughout this case.