Jonathan Majors 'is unconcerned by latest development in assault case'

Jonathan Majors "wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him", according to his lawyer. The 33-year-old actor has been charged with assaulting a woman and she was recently granted an order of protection - but Priya Chaudhry has now suggested that the Hollywood star isn't concerned by the latest development.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Chaudhry said: "This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him." Watch video: Doug Cohen, the press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, previously confirmed that the judge "granted a full temporary order of protection for the victim, per the People's request and with the consent of defence counsel".

The NYPD has explained that the limited order of protection "allows the subject of the order of protection to maintain contact with you. However, the subject cannot abuse, harass or threaten you". A court date has been set for May 9. But Chaudhry is confident that her client will eventually be cleared of any wrongdoing. She said: "We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr Majors' innocence.

"In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described). "It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case." In March, Majors was charged with multiple misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment.