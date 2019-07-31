Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods hopes that she and Kylie Jenner can "come back together one day". The 21-year-old model was cut off by the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star when it emerged that she had kissed Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson during a night out earlier this year.

And, although she's devastated that they're no longer friends, she's hopeful that things will sort itself out soon and they can start building a relationship again.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, Jordyn said of the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder: "I love her. That's my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Jordyn - who used to live with Kylie at her mansion in Los Angeles and work for her - didn't know what to do when she realised she had locked lips with the sportsman.

She explained: "I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen'. I (told him) 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying, 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself, because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.

"I just need(ed) some time by myself to try to understand what (was) happening, why it (was) happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react."

The brunette beauty found it hard to read the comments posted online afterwards.

She said: "It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour. It became cancerous to me."

After the scandal came to light, Khloe, 35, dumped Tristan - who is the father of her 15-month-old daughter True - and refused to talk to Jordyn.

