Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram



In an interesting twist in the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner's former bestie has announced that she will be telling her side of the story.

Taking to Instagram, the model announced that she will be sitting down at Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table," adding that her "truth is coming".





In the teaser shared on her Insta Stories, Woods was filmed on set as she approached the table wearing a black turtleneck dress and sneakers. The camera followed her as she took her seat, turning to face viewers directly with an 'I mean business' stare.





The Kardashian's have owned the narrative following reports that the 21-year-old hooked up with Khloe's baby daddy, and Woods' interview on the Facebook Watch talk show will give her a platform to tell her side.





Last week, Woods indirectly addressed the scandal at the launch event for her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes in Los Angeles, when she thanked guests and fans for their support.



