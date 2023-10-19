Julia Fox calls Kanye West a ‘baby’

Julia Fox has slammed Kanye West as a “baby”. The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 33, who has son Valentino, with her private pilot ex-husband Peter Artemiev and briefly dated rapper West, 46, at the start of 2022, mocked her ex during an appearance on Wednesday’s ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

She told the ‘E.T.’ actress, 48, about her “overwhelming” relationship with West: “My son has to be first. It just became too much, like I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?” Fox added she could only date West – who has four children with his 42-year-old reality TV star ex Kim Kardashian – “for so long” before it became too much. She said: “Ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time.

"I had my son and then (Kanye would) wanna talk on the phone a lot. "Like, I'd have to change diapers and so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff.

“It was just – it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. “I think I just realised very quickly it just wasn’t gonna be sustainable because ultimately I cannot put anybody else first.”

Fox was married to pilot Artemiev from 2018 to 2020 and she was first linked to West when they were seen celebrating the New Year together in Miami. Their romance has been making headlines again due to Fox’s new memoir ‘Down the Drain’, which came out on October 10.

She goes into excruciating detail in the book about her and West’s short-lived relationship, including tales about the texts and phone calls at the start of their relationship to their steamy first meeting. West showered her with gifts during their fling and even offered her a breast augmentation. But Fox said she often had an uneasy feeling West was using her as a “publicity stunt”.

Her fear was fuelled by an incident when West gave her and her friends designer bags for her birthday and asked them to pose with their new accessories as he stood in the background “looking on with pride” – prompting Fox to split with him the following day. Fox has previously been open about their doomed romance, telling The New York Times in September “there, like, wasn’t any” sexual encounters with the rapper. She added: “It wasn’t really about that.”