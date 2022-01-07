Julia Fox spills all on her dates with Kanye West: 'It was an instant connection'

Julia Fox has detailed her dates with Kanye West and revealed they shared "an instant connection". After several sightings of the pair, the 'Uncut Gems' actress has penned an essay on her time with the 44-year-old rapper - who has legally changed his name to Ye - since they met on New Year's Eve in Miami.

The pair recently attended the 'Save Play' show in New York City and went on a dinner date to Julia's "favourite" restaurant, Carbone, and Ye had a big surprise up his sleeve afterward. Speaking for the first time about their time together, Julia told Interview Magazine.com: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. “After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.” The hip-hop legend - who split from wife Kim Kardashian West last year - ​then surprised the 'No Sudden Move' actress by having an "entire hotel suite" filled with clothes for her to pick out an outfit, which she described as "a real Cinderella moment". Julia went on to admit that while she has no idea where their relationship is "headed", she is "loving the ride" with the 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who is romancing 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson