Pop singer Justin Bieber was reportedly asked to leave an exclusive gym because singer Taylor Swift wanted to train alone.

Bieber and Swift have had beef in the past. The "Blank Space" hitmaker hit out at Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, who's the official owner of all of Swift's masters of every album she's made bar one, reports mirror.co.uk.

Swift accused Braun of "bullying", with Bieber wading into the fray by sharing a photograph of him on FaceTime call with Braun and rapper Kanye West, captioning it: "Taylor swift what up."

Getting back in tip top shape

Now it's reported that Bieber, along with the others at gym were told they needed to leave as Swift had made an appointment.

TMZ.com reported that Bieber's entourage insisted he stay and finish his workout - with it said Bieber was none the wiser that it was Swift who had booked it up.

A source told MailOnline that the "Baby" hitmaker had arrived at the gym without an appointment, and that he was asked to leave the gym "because they had other appointments."

The source added: "It is a private gym so everyone has their own time slots."

The 25-year-old popstar - who wed the 23-year-old model in September - is also set to release his docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons" this month, which will follow the singer as he makes his highly anticipated first album in four years after he shocked fans by canceling his world tour in 2017.

The show will allow fans to get a glimpse into Justin's personal life with never before seen intimate footage of his "inner circle" at his wedding.