Pop singer Justin Bieber was reportedly asked to leave an exclusive gym because singer Taylor Swift wanted to train alone.
Bieber and Swift have had beef in the past. The "Blank Space" hitmaker hit out at Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, who's the official owner of all of Swift's masters of every album she's made bar one, reports mirror.co.uk.
Swift accused Braun of "bullying", with Bieber wading into the fray by sharing a photograph of him on FaceTime call with Braun and rapper Kanye West, captioning it: "Taylor swift what up."