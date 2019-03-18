Justin and Haley Bieber. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Star couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked tense as they appeared to argue in a park amid reports that their marriage is on the rocks. Bieber, 25, and his wife Hailey, 22, appeared to be airing their differences in public, as they were spotted having a showdown on Saturday morning. The newlyweds shared a very tense-looking conversation, as they sat in the sunshine at Laguna Beach, California, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At times, the singer got up and walked away, even covering his face, apparently in despair.

Hailey, whom he married five months ago, showcased her figure in a cropped top and skin-tight grey leggings, as she went make-up free. She appeared to console the singer, while also running through a range of exasperation and sadness.

Hailey checked her phone while Bieber, who was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts, raised his hands to his head.

Last month, they were spotted attending a joint counselling session in New York.



IANS