Justin Bieber: I want a little tribe of kids

Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber has admitted he wants to have a "little tribe" of kids. The 26-year-old pop star is already looking forward to starting a family with his wife Hailey Bieber, but he conceded she will ultimately decide their long-term plans. Justin said: "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do." Asked how many kids Hailey would like to have, he said: "I think she wants to have a few." However, Justin revealed that his wife still wants to achieve a few things before she turns her focus towards starting a family.

He said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”: "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

In 2019, Hailey admitted she didn't want to have kids for at least a couple of years.

The 24-year-old model also acknowledged that their romance isn't always a "magical fantasy".

She shared: "I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.

"I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy."

Hailey thinks a successful marriage requires hard work and patience.

She explained: "It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.

"But there’s something beautiful about it anyway - about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."