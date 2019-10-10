Justin Bieber is "looking forward" to having children at some point in the future.
The "Never Say Never" hitmaker recently married wife Hailey Bieber for the second time and it seems he is now looking ahead to the next phase of their relationship.
He shared a video of a father playing with their young child on his Instagram account and wrote: This is something I look forward to :) (sic)"
It was previously claimed Hailey, 22, is ready to build a "happy home" with Justin now they have married again.
A source said recently: "Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true. She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.