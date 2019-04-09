Justin and Haley Bieber. Picture: AP

Justin Bieber has penned a romantic for his wife Hailey and described her as his "soulmate" before promising the "best is yet to come" for their relationship.



The 25-year-old singer showed off his emotional side on social media as he penned a touching verse dedicated to the model as he described her as "Gods greatest creation (sic)".





He wrote: "Sunlight falls into the Abyss/Just like i fall into your lips. Waves crash onto the shore/My love for you grows more and more





"Sound of the crickets a true meditation/I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state/I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE





"Its getting dark to dark to see/A chilling breeze embraces me. The smell of camomile fresh from the garden/My life is a movie that both of us star in.





"Speaking of stars I'm starting to see some/They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom. How big and how vast our world is around us/So grateful for god we were lost but he found us.





"So i write the poem with him always in mind/Things all around us Just get better with time."





Alongside a sultry professional snap of Hailey, 22, Justin added that "the best is yet to come" as he gushed over his partner.





He added: "I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact!





"You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love! (sic)"





The loved up pair confirmed their marriage in November last year, and it was recently reported that they are now living together so they can focus on themselves.





An insider said: "This is their first house together as a married couple, so it's a big deal. They worked with a designer to furnish the house. It's a fun project for them.





"They are both very excited about their new house. Right after they got married, they rented a house and then stayed at a hotel. It wasn't the best situation. They couldn't wait to find the perfect house.



