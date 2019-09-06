Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber is "strengthened" by his wife Hailey and loves her more "every day". The "Sorry" singer loves the 22-year-old model "more every day" and doesn't care that she is "way cooler" and "more awesome" than he is because she makes him a better person.

Alongside a photo of them out walking, he gushed on Instagram: "Better at 70 baby. I love you more everyday. You challenge me, strengthen me and your overall way cooler and more awesome than I am and I'm okay with that.(sic)"

The 25-year-old star recently opened up about how childhood fame had left him feeling suicidal and using "pretty heavy drugs".

He wrote on Instagram: "It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don't even want to live anymore...

"By this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world (sic)."

By the time he turned 19 years old, Justin - who was dating Selena Gomez at the time - had started dabbling in illegal substances and had "abused" all of his relationships because he was "resentful" towards women.

He explained: "I Became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become. I felt like i could never turn it around. (sic)"

But Justin is thankful he's turned his life around and credited Hailey for helping him to become a "good man".

He continued: "It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me."

"Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man. All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting (sic)."