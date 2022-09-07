Justin Bieber suspends world tour due to ‘exhaustion’

Justin Bieber has suspended his world tour after suffering “exhaustion”. The 28-year-old pop star postponed a series of concerts earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological condition that left him suffering facial paralysis – and Bieber has now revealed via social media that he’s stepping back from touring to focus on his health.

The singer – who performed in Brazil over the weekend – said on his Instagram Story: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed. “As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have, to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. (sic)” Bieber also thanked his fans for their recent support.

He said: “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!” Earlier this year, he opened up about his experience of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Justin Bieber opened up about his experience of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In a video message, the pop star showed how the virus had paralysed half of his face.

He said: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.” Big Concerts responded: “We all wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first. We can’t wait to see him back on the road and we’re standing by for further updates which we will share with you as the South Africa dates approach. “If the South African leg of the tour gets cancelled, all ticket holders will receive a full refund.”