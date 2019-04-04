Singer Justin Bieber leaves the Peppermint club with his pastor friend in West Hollywood. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber has visited his therapist to help him have "a healthy mind and emotions".



The 'Sorry' hitmaker recently told fans he was putting his music career on hold in order to repair some "deep-rooted issues" and he's continued to be honest and open by sharing a photo at his therapist's office





He posted a selfie on Instagram Story on Wednesday, which was captioned 'Therapy Session' and explained: "It's cool to have a healthy mind and emotions."







The 'Love Yourself' singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - previously admitted he had been "unable emotionally" to put on a fun show for fans so wanted to take time out to stop himself from "falling apart".





He wrote on Instagram last month: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.





"Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."





And the 25-year-old singer promised when he does come back, it will be with a "vengeance".



