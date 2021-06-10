Kanye West and Irina Shayk fuel dating speculation

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have fuelled speculation they are dating are they were spotted on a walk in the French region of Provence on his birthday. The 44-year-old rapper - whose estranged wife Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage - and the 35-year-old model were spotted on a walk in the French region of Provence on his birthday on Tuesday.

According to DailyMail.com, the pair stayed at luxury boutique hotel Villa La Coste, where they are said to have arrived on Sunday (06.06.21) before departing on Wednesday. But other sources have claimed Kanye and Irina - who has four-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper - are not officially "dating", and it's unclear if they stayed at the hotel together. News *



Kanye & Irina Shayk were spotted in France on Kanye's birthday, as there were rumors that they were romantically together. It's confirmed that they are romantically together at the bare minimum. pic.twitter.com/2yDgDEZprS — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) June 9, 2021 A source told PEOPLE: "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted.

"They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides." The pair are also said to have spent time together in New York City before heading to France. The source added: "They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy.

"He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France." Earlier this week, Kim was said to have "completely moved on" from Kanye, but still "has love" for the star.

An insider said: "Kim has completely moved on from the marriage, [but she] still has love for Kanye." The 40-year-old star also wished Kanye a happy 44th birthday this week, in which she declared she will "love" him forever. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has kids North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two with Kanye - captioned a throwback snap of them with three of their kids on a private jet: "Happy Birthday