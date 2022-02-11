Kanye West: Billie Eilish owes Travis Scott an apology

Kanye West has threatened to pull out of Coachella if Billie Eilish doesn't issue an apology to Travis Scott. The “Stronger” rapper and the “bad guy” singer are both scheduled to headline the annual music extravaganza in California in April but the 44-year-old star has been left unimpressed after Billie took an apparent swipe at his friend during one of her concerts earlier this week.

Kanye fumed on Instagram: "“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES. “NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

But Billie has insisted she has nothing to apologise for. She commented: "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.(sic)" The “ocean eyes” singer stopped her show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday when she spotted an audience member struggling to breathe and appealed to her crew to get an inhaler for the female fan.

After the audience member was helped and Billie resumed the show, she said: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going." The remark was seen as a diss at Travis, who continued performing at his Astroworld festival in November when people were being crushed in a crowd surge that left hundreds injured and 10 dead. Travis was dropped from headlining Coachella following the tragedy.

Following the tragedy, the families of several victims have pursued legal action against Travis, as well as Live Nation, the company who organised the event. Shortly after the incident, 282 victims of the concert filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music and NRG Stadium — where the event was held — claiming they “cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk”.