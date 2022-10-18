Kanye West blames 'Jewish Zionists' for Kim Kardashian's sex confession

Kanye West has claimed "Jewish Zionists" prompted Kim Kardashian's confession she had sex in front of a fireplace. The “Stronger” rapper continued his recent string of anti-Semitic remarks. with a tirade about his ex-wife and her former partner, Pete Davidson. after she claimed on last week's episode of “The Kardashians” they had got intimate in an unusual setting in honour of her grandmother.

The former couple have four children together. Speaking to her grandmother MJ, mom Kris Jenner and sister, Khloé Kardashian, Kim said: "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. “And I was like: 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace. And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you."

Speaking on the “Drink Champs” podcast, West fumed in response: “It’s Jewish Zionists that is about that life, that is telling this Christian woman that has four black children to put that out as a message in the media. “When I drive by and see those Hulu ads and JP Morgan ads, imma let you all know right now the devil is a defeated foe. “You can’t poison me, you already f***** with me so much, you already black mirrored me, you already made everybody think I’m crazy, you already took my family away, you already separated all my friends, I don’t got no celebrity friends."

West also branded Davidson, who split with Kim in August, a "heroin addict". He said: “The 78 media outlets that called me an abuser when I was tryna get that heroin addict away from my kids that was tattooing my kids’ names on him, Skete, Pete Davidson…" Kim Kardashian West and hubby Kanye West. (Picture: AP) The 45-year-old rapper then turned to South African comic Trevor Noah, who accused West of "harassing" Kim online, during an episode of “The Daily Show” in March, prompting the “Gold Digger” hitmaker to direct racial slurs against the talk show host, resulting in an Instagram ban.

