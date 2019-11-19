Kanye West, answers questions from Joel Osteen, during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Houston. Picture: AP

Kanye West has splashed out R214 million on the Bighorn Mountain Ranch, which spans across 6,713 acres, just outside the town of Greybull, according to TMZ.com. However, his wife Kim Kardashian West isn't keen on the "simple housing" and, although she enjoys visiting it for a vacation, she doesn't want to live there permanently right now.

A source said recently: "Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place. It's very quiet and private. Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing.

The ranch only has simple housing. It's mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn't a fan of the cabins. There are many things that need to happen before she and the kids can spend more time there. Kim has a whole list of things.

They would need to build a house so everyone can be comfortable. And now, when everyone knows Kanye bought the ranch, there needs to be an elaborate security system put in."