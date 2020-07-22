Kanye West calls mother-in-law Kris Jong Un, alleges Kim and Meek Mill entanglement

Hip hop superstar Kanye West has gone on another Twitter rant and it was aimed at Kris Jenner, his wife Kim Kardashian West and Meek Mill.

This followed his public meltdown at his political rally in South Carolina on Sunday, where he ranted about why he is anti-abortion, attacked Harriet Tubman and argued policy with an attendee.

He went on an initial Twitter rant where he claimed Kim and Kris tried to "fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up" amongst other strange posts, which he swiftly deleted.

Now, the “Ultralight Beam” hitmaker went on another rant where he doubled down on claims that Kris and Kim tired to get two doctors to see him, adding that they tried to 51/50 him, a US police code for a person that is a danger to themselves.

Furthermore, Kanye said he tried to get a divorce from Kim for two years after she allegedly got “entangled” with Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel when they linked up to talk about person reform.