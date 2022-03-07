Kanye West defends art following video backlash

Kanye West has defended his "art" as "therapy" following a backlash over his new claymation video, in which a likeness of Pete Davidson is decapitated. The 44-year-old rapper has faced criticism over his latest music video, “Eazy”, a violent claymation piece in which kidnaps a Pete Davidson lookalike, throws a bag over his head and ties him up, and carries the sculpture head of the 'Saturday Night Live' star, and so he has spoken out to defend himself.

He wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "Art is therapy just like this view. art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. "Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.(sic)" Kanye West addresses backlash over “Eazy” music video which features a clay model of Pete Davidson being buried alive:



“Art is therapy just like this view. art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm.” pic.twitter.com/KFws0rufYj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2022 A number of stars have hit out at the “Stronger” hitmaker - who recently legally changed his name to Ye - for the video and come to the defence of Pete, who is in a relationship with Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Director James Gunn tweeted: "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender funny spirit, he treated everyone around him with respect.” Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm - liked the filmmaker's post and when a screenshot was shared by Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Pete's 'Meet Cute' co-star Kaley Cuoco also shared her support. She commented: "Fact."

And Gene Simmons suggested Kanye needed a "b**** slap" and a "hobby" to stop him obsessing over the brunette beauty's new relationship. He said: "Pete's a cool guy, takes the high road, just ignore it. "At a certain point if somebody misbehaves, [they need] a good b**** slap, 'Oh sorry I didn't realise I was such an a******.' It's possible [that's what Kanye needs].

"Guy, you've got a roof over your head, food in your tummy, you can do whatever you want. Get a hobby. That's better. Leave them alone, move on. "Love your kids, love the mother of your kids and let her make her own decisions. She's a grown a** woman and she doesn't need your permission."

