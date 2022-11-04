Kanye West giving up talking and sex for a month in 'verbal fast'

Kanye West is giving up talking, sex, adult films, and alcohol for a month. The 45-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal he is going on a "verbal fast" as part of a 30-day cleanse, which will involve him not speaking to anybody throughout the period.

Story continues below Advertisement

West wrote: "I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. "A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. "In God, we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit."

He added: "I’m not talking to nooobody for a month (sic)" Watch video: But minutes after posting the message, the “Praise God” hitmaker shared several tweets.

Story continues below Advertisement

He concluded with: "I’m a bit sleepy but tomorrow…. : ))) I promise it will be allll love speech guys I promise (sic)." This comes after West was suspended from Twitter last month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed last week that the star's account had been restored. The 51-year-old businessman - who recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

Story continues below Advertisement

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. (sic)" In response, an account called Republicans against Trumpism asked the new Twitter boss: "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism (sic)" Musk - who is a friend of the controversial rap star - then explained: "Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. (sic)"