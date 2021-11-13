Kanye West is 'trying to keep his family together' amid divorce

Kanye West has insisted he’s trying to “keep [his] family together” amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian West, as he doubled down on his claim that he hasn't seen Kim's divorce paperwork yet. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star filed for divorce from Kanye earlier this year, but the 44-year-old rapper has said he’s still fighting for their marriage and has not yet signed the divorce papers.

Kanye - who recently changed his name to Ye - spoke during the recently released second part of his “Drink Champs” podcast appearance, where he said he was trying to “save” his family by speaking about his ongoing divorce proceedings. He said: “At the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet. So I'm going to come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together." The ‘Heartless’ rapper’s comments come after the first part of the podcast saw him state he wants to stay with Kim, and claimed their children – North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two – “want their parents to stay together”.

He explained at the time: "I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced ... That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together." Kanye went on to claim "the media" didn't want him and Kim to be together and said he'd spoke to his pastor about his marriage and “wanting to put his family back together". Elsewhere in the second part of the podcast – which was released on Thursday - Kanye alleged Kim was purposefully given an “idiot” lawyer to prepare her for her bar exam, because he believes people want her to fail.

Kim has failed her “baby bar” exam twice already, and although she’s determined to keep persevering until she passes, Kanye believes she’s being held back on purpose so that she doesn’t influence young girls to become lawyers. He said: “My wife was in a session with the lawyer that's training her and the lawyer got on the phone and started making bad suggestions and I was like, 'Man, this dude's an idiot.’ They got an idiot training my wife. “She's gonna fail the bar the third time because I feel like there's people who might not want you. They don't want you! There are people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer.