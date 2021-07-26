Kanye West moves into Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium

Kanye West has moved into the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while he puts the finishing touches to his new record “Donda”. The 44-year-old rapper recently held the listening party for his new album “Donda” in the stadium and now he has reportedly moved into the building while he puts the finishing touches to the record as he finds it "inspiring".

A source told TMZ: "Ye is still in the building and Kanye and team have created a studio space, living quarters and even have a chef to prepare his meals inside MBS." Kanye West hard at work as he puts the finishing touches on his DONDA album!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s5StRU5t9h — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 25, 2021 He was also spotted at the Atlanta United soccer game at the stadium over the weekend, wearing the same red outfit he wore for his listening party. Meanwhile, Kanye revealed he and Jay Z have put their feud behind them as Jay appears on the album, marking the pair's first collaboration in five years, having last teamed up on Drake's 2016 track “Pop Style”.

.@KanyeWest at the Atlanta United game today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7.24.21) pic.twitter.com/Wso1uURqXF — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 24, 2021 Jay can be heard rapping: "Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus.” And according to Young Guru, Jay's verse was added to the song just hours before fans got to hear it for the first time.