Kanye West reportedly ‘dating’ Mzansi’s Candice Swanepoel

Fresh off the news that his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been finalised, rapper Kanye "Ye" West has reportedly been spotted looking cosy with South African-born supermodel Candice Swanepoel. According to tabloid reports, Swanepoel has been romantically linked to the rapper for several months now.

Story continues below Advertisement

He posted a picture of her wearing his gap sunglasses YZY SHDZ, sparking the romance rumours. The Sun reported in September that the two were quietly seeing each other and had taken romantic trips together to Oxfordshire and New York. A source told the publication: "Kanye and Candice have been seeing a lot of each other and he's been introducing her as his girlfriend."

The publication further reports that the rumoured couple are keeping things casual as they both have busy schedules and are not looking into rushing anything. According to ET, a source shared that Swanepoel and Ye connected over “fashion and creativity”. TMZ in September also reported that the two were spotted at a party for Kanye's fashion line looking very cosy as they flirted away. They were even spotted leaving together in the same vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, a source told Page Six that the rumoured relationship is just a "PR stunt" to push the Yeezy Gap sunglasses which Swanepoel is the face of. Ye has been previously linked to Irina Shayk and Julia Fox. He was also spotted with model Juliana Nalu following his split from Kardashian. Before being snapped in Ye’s famous brand, she also modelled for his mogul ex-wife’s Skims brand.