Kanye West told Kim Kardashian West her revealing outfits affect his "soul" as a married man as the pair rowed on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".
The 38-year-old reality star stepped out in a stunning and revealing Thierry Mugler dress at the Met Gala earlier this year, but her husband said he wasn't keen on her wearing the ensemble when she gave him a preview the night before the glitzy event.
In scenes shown on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", the 42-year-old rapper said: "The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.
"And I didn't realise that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids.
"A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"