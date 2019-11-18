"Jesus is King" hitmaker Kanye West wants to tackle prison reform as he explained his path is dictated by "what God wants".
The 42-year-old rapper insisted his path is dictated by "what God wants", and he looks set to follow in wife Kim Kardashian West's footsteps by doing what he can to tackle some "immediate" issues with the justice system in the US.
Speaking to TMZ, he said: "It's all what God wants. World peace, how about it? One in three African Americans are in prison.
"Figuring out ways to free people, free the minorities, free the people with mental health, to go and open up and have conversations...
"Some people are locked up for a year, sometimes five years, because they can't afford a thousand dollars bail. These are some immediate things that are on our mind today."