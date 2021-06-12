Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian West and her family on Twitter

Kanye West has unfollowed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, and her family on social media after she filed for divorce from him in February. The 44-year-old rapper has taken the next step in making his split from Kim official, as he’s now removed the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and her family members – including mother Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner – from the list of people he follows on Twitter.

Kim is still currently the only person Kanye follows on Instagram. The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February, and during Thursday’s episode of her family’s E! series, she opened up on why she decided to pull the plug after almost seven years of marriage. In the scenes, which were filmed in October, Kim said: "I just want total happiness.

"Obviously, I know complete bliss is not a full reality but if I can have it more the majority of the time, that's all I want to do. "Wherever that takes me I just want my pure happiness, so that's what I'm working on: figuring out how to get there.

"I just feel I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I wanted to and I lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible but I don't have a life to share that with." The Skims founder – who has has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm with the rapper – also admitted turning 40 made her examine her life and realise she wasn't happy about the fact she and the “Stronger” hitmaker were leading separate lives as she was still based in California while he was living on their ranch in Wyoming. She said: "I never thought I was lonely, and I always thought that's totally fine, I can just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state and I'm on this ride with him and I was OK with that.