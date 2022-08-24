Kanye West won’t face charges after altercation in Los Angeles

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, won’t be charged for allegedly punching a man in Los Angeles in January. The 45-year-old rap star was named as a suspect in a battery report earlier this year – but the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has now confirmed to “People” that it will not file charges against the “Stronger” hitmaker.

Watch Video: A spokesperson said: “Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place on January 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.” Ye was previously accused of jumping out of a car outside the Soho Warehouse club in Downtown Los Angeles and punching a man to the ground, after he approached the rap star for an autograph.

The “Jesus Walks” hitmaker later admitted to punching the man outside the club. However, he dismissed the suggestion that the man was a fan of his. Ye – who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – said: “It was 3am in front of the Warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio. “And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘What you gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue Covid mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying?”

Ye insisted the man wasn’t a fan of his. Instead, he suggested that he was trying to profit from getting his autograph. The controversial rap star said: “This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs.”