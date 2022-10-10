Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed the rapper's posts after online users condemned them as anti-Semitic.

He was first locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Friday, after which he took to Twitter where he tweeted on Saturday for the first time in two years.

West's first post on Twitter since 2020 was a blurry photo of the rapper and Meta Platforms founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke. The tweet said: "Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram."

West then tweeted: "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." That post, in which he said he wasn't anti-Semitic, has been removed by Twitter due to a violation of its policies. His account was also locked, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.