Keanu Reeves has been dating Alexandra Grant for "several years".
The 'Matrix' actor made his public debut with the artist at the LACMA Art + Film Gala last November following reports they had started dating and now their friend Jennifer Tilly has revealed they have actually been together for a lot longer than anyone realised.
She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'.
"It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,'.
"She had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."