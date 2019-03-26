Javie Young-White and Kehlani. Picture: Instagram

Kehlani has become a mom for the first time after giving birth to a baby girl called Adeya. The 'Nights Like This' singer welcomed her daughter Adeya into the world over the weekend and feels so blessed, despite admitting it was "the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing" that she has ever done.

She wrote on Instagram: "this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i've ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. (sic)"

Kehlani previously confessed she is "really excited" to give birth because she's always been "interested" in the "extreme pain but also extreme beauty" of childbirth.

She said: "This is weird but I'm really excited to [give] birth. I'm really excited to experience that, just because I've always been interested in the birth process my whole life. If I had enough free time and I wasn't wrapped up in music, I'd probably be a doula or something. But just to feel what the surrender feels like - completely surrendering to the entire process of being in extreme pain but also extreme beauty, it's very ceremonial for me. So I'm really excited for that."

Kehlani had also opened up about her battle with prenatal depression, as she insisted her pregnancy has been difficult.

She wrote at the time: "2 days away from the 3rd trimester and this has been the hardest thing ever. From not knowing anything about prenatal depression nor understanding it while it's been hitting me like a bag of bricks, to being very isolated and alone internally and externally these days, to just the normal terrible sleep/no appetite/anxiety. The