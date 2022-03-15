Kelis' husband Mike Mora dies aged 37

Kelis' husband Mike Mora has died following a battle with stomach cancer. The “Milkshake” hitmaker's spouse, who was just 37, had revealed he was diagnosed with stage four cancer in October 2021.

Confirming the sad news of his death, Kelis' management told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you." The photographer began suffering the "worst pain" in his belly he'd ever had a year before his devastating diagnosis, as well as a loss of appetite and discomfort in his back, and although he left it "a bit late" to seek medical advice, he was hopeful he did so "just in time", but a doctor gave him just 18 months to live.

He wrote on Instagram: "I was told people with my disease, in this phase, didn't make it past 18 months. It's been exactly 12." Mike told how after a week of undergoing tests and seeing various specialists, he was finally told he had gastric adenocarcinoma, stomach cancer, not long after he and Kelis welcomed their daughter Galilee into the world in September 2020. He continued: "I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone."

Mike - who also had six-year-old son Shepherd with Kelis and is stepfather to her and Nas' 12-year-old son Knight - hoped to inspire others in similar situations not to give up hope and to cherish the time they have with their loved ones. He wrote in a separate post: "I am posting this, after so much thought. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. "I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.

"I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. "You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that!(sic)" He has also thanked those who had sent him messages of support, admitting the posts were "overwhelming" and vowed to keep people updated on his battle.

