Kelly Rowland loves getting naked in her back garden

Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland admitted she loves getting "completely nude" in her backyard so she can feel the "brisk wind on [her[ bottom". The 39-year-old singer has no problem going "completely nude" at home, and has urged others to follow her lead because it's such a "freeing" feeling. Appearing on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show", Kelly dismissed host Kyle Sandilands' suggestion that people aren't "often" getting naked in their backyard. She said "Well then you're missing out because let me tell you something! "There ain't nothing more freeing than feeling the nice, brisk wind on your bottom. You know, grazing by."

Kelly is currently at home with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, and the former Destiny's Child star recently revealed she sought parenting advice "spiritually" from her late mother.

The "When Love Takes Over" hitmaker's mom Doris passed away just a few weeks after she and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their son Titan into the world in 2014, but she claimed she has still been able to discuss the little boy with her parent.

Asked if there was anything she wishes she could ask her mother about parenthood, she said: "I've already had that conversation with her spiritually. It was beautiful."

Kelly is grateful for the support of Tim and her closest friends, including former Destiny's Child bandmates Beyonce and Michelle Williams, for helping her get through her mother's death "with peace".

She said: "It was such an interesting time. I remember thinking, 'I have to get through this with peace because I didn't want Titan to feel my sadness.

"I had my sisters there, Bey, Michelle, Solange and Angie, and my cousin Mickey, and they helped me get through it.

"If I needed to cry, my husband let me and was such a comfort. He'd lost his father suddenly too, so he knew how to console me.

"He was so loving and awesome. I'm grateful for my tribe and community."