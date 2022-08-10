Kenan Thompson to host Emmy Awards

Los Angeles - Kenan Thompson thinks it is "ridiculously exciting" that he's going to host the Emmy Awards. The “Saturday Night Live” star can't wait to take the helm of the annual event, which honours excellence in television, for the first time at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 12 and has promised it will be an "incredible" evening.

He said in a statement: "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my long-time network family – makes it even more special. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favourite shows." Watch video:

NBC bosses are delighted to have the 44-year-old comic on board for the event. Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events for NBC Universal Television and Streaming, said: "Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. "We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."

While this will be Thompson's first time hosting the Emmy Awards, he's no stranger to the ceremony, having been nominated six times in the past, most recently last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Kenan”, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live”. He has won one award in the past, taking home the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics prize in 2018 for “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack”. The nominations for this year's ceremony were announced last month, with “SNL” adding to its record-breaking 306 overall nominations with another nine nods.

“Succession” leads the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations with 25 nods. Brian Cox, who plays the patriarch of the media dynasty, Logan Roy, and his on-screen son Jeremy Strong, who portrays Kendall Roy, are both up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, Matthew MacFadyen and Kieran Culkin – who play Cousin Greg, Tom Wambsgans, and Roman Roy, respectively – are all up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) and J. Smith Cameron (Gerri Kellman) are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.