Kendall and Kylie Jenner went a month without speaking after recent fight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn’t speak for a month after their explosive fight, which aired on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” last month. The sisters became embroiled in a bitter feud during a recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” - which aired last month but was filmed earlier this year - where they vowed never to speak to one another again. And in a sneak preview for Thursday’s episode of the E! reality show, it has been revealed it took at least a month for the siblings to talk out their differences. Kendall, 25, told her half-sister Kim Kardashian West: "I've never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare.” To which fellow sibling Khloe Kardashian added: "It's been about a month.”

And in a confessional, Kendall then explained: "Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs. It’s been a really long time and I haven't heard from her. It's really weird - we've never gone this long without speaking.”

The fight began when Kylie, 23, put on an outfit that Kourtney Kardashian had set aside for Kendall to wear, but things took a turn for the worse when they were in a car on the way home from a night out, as Kylie refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way.

In the sneak preview, both Kim and Khloe tell Kendall they’ve spoken to Kylie since the fight, but noted she didn’t seem keen on resolving things.

Khloe said: "I did send her a text and I did say, 'So how long are you not going to speak to Kendall for?' and she kind of snapped at me.”

And Kim added: "Oh my God, me too. I said it to her on the phone and she just yelled at me.”

The sneak preview ends with Khloe stepping in to tell her sisters to put aside their “ego and pride” in order to resolve their issues.

In the clip - which was obtained by People magazine - she said: "You guys both need to know that life is short. We need to take our ego and pride out of this and just say, 'Kylie, I'm sorry for my part in the disagreement,' and then she should say, 'I'm sorry for my part.' And then guess what? We can move on."