Kendall Jenner felt like her "life was over" when she faced a backlash over her controversial Pepsi advertisement earlier this year.

The drinks company's 'Jump In' promotional film was accused of co-opting the Black Lives Matter campaign by some social media users, and Kendall admitted she was devastated by the criticisms she faced.

Speaking in a preview for the new series of the family's E! reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kendall said: "It feels like my life is over."

To which her sister Kim Kardashian West consoled her, adding: "You made a mistake."

At the time the short film was released, Pepsi defended the controversial advert, which saw Kendall skipping out of a photoshoot to join a protest alongside placard-waving campaigners, before she offers a can of Pepsi to one of the surly-looking police officers as a sign of peace.

Read: Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks backlash

In a statement at the time, the company said: "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey."

And Kendall was "absolutely heartbroken" by the response to the advert.

A source said: "Kendall is absolutely heartbroken by how everything has turned out, she had no idea it would end up like this. She's taking time out from the limelight to come to terms with everything. It's very upsetting for her, she never meant for any of this to happen."

Whilst another insider added: "This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with. Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face.

"The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone. But they shouldn't have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this."