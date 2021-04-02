Kendall Jenner granted restraining order against intruder found naked in her pool

Kendall Jenner has been granted a restraining order after the man who was arrested for swimming naked in her pool showed up at her sister Kylie Jenner's gated community after his release from jail. TMZ reports that last month, Shaquan King made his way onto Kendall's property, "removed his clothes and got into her pool before her personal security ordered him out" and detained him until the police arrived to arrest him. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, King was released after just six hours in jail and a day-and-a-half later, he made his way to Kylie's gated community, where he was arrested for felony stalking. On Thursday, two days after his felony stalking arrest, Kendall, 25, was granted a temporary restraining order against the 27 year old. In court documents, she explained she fears for her safety and King has now been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Kendall, Kylie, 23, and their mother Kris Jenner, 65.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently moved out of her house after obtaining a restraining order against another man, Malik Bowker, 24.

The model made the decision to leave her house after she was informed by police that he allegedly intended to buy a gun and shoot the both of them.

According to TMZ, Kendall has moved to a safe location with armed security, but it is unclear as yet if she plans to sell her house.

In 2018, the brunette beauty was also awarded a five-year restraining order against an alleged stalker.

John Ford was arrested after he was found sitting outside her home for the second time in a week, and after Kendall was originally given a temporary document ordering Ford to stay 100 yards away from her and her home at all times, she was later granted a more permanent protective order.