Kendall Jenner's bad panic attacks

Kendall Jenner suffered from "very bad panic attacks" two or three years ago.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has opened up about her experiences with anxiety, admitting she struggled with heart palpitations and couldn't breathe during the attacks.

Speaking in a preview clip ahead of her four-part series with Vogue called 'Open Minded', she said: "Two or three years ago I genuinely started having very, very bad panic attacks.

“I was having frights in the middle of my sleep, literally felt heart palpitations. I couldn't breathe. I was pretty bad."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously admitted she has "struggled a bit" with her mental health.

She said: "I was really, really young and I remember not being able to—feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong.'

“And she of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was.

“No one ever told me that I had anxiety."Maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on ... I would have crazy panic attacks.

“I finally kind of got the information that I needed about it."

However, once Kendall knew what she was struggling with, she found new ways to cope.

She added: "On the days that I don't really have as much going on I tend to get a bit anxious and to calm myself down I'll usually read a book or meditate ...

"For me, I have good days and I have some really anxious days, so I'm really off and on ... It is important, now more than ever, that we come together to promote acceptance and inspire hope."