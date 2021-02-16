Kendall Jenner's family support Devin Booker romance

Kendall Jenner's famous family all think her boyfriend Devin Booker is "great". The 25-year-old supermodel has been romantically linked to the NBA star since April last year, but the pair didn't make their romance Instagram official until Valentine's Day and insiders admitted their bond has gone from "fun hook-up" to genuine relationship, with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star's famous relatives backing their bond. A source told People magazine: "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin. "And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim [Kardashian West]'s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."

The family embarked on a private trip to the island for Kim's birthday in October, with Kendall sharing photos from the trip that were captioned: "locations a secret.(sic)"

Kendall previously dated basketball star Ben Simmons on and off between 2018 and 2019, and the pair were thought to have reconciled in January 2020.

However, sources at the time insisted they were “not officially back together”.

An insider said: “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

Kendall - who is a half-sister to Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and the older sibling of Kylie Jenner - previously explained why she has made a concerted effort to keep her love life private.

She shared: “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”