Kendrick Lamar wins big at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Kendrick Lamar dominated the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, taking home six prizes. The 35-year-old rap superstar was crowned Artist of the Year at the ceremony on September 30 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, which aired on Tuesday.

His acclaimed LP “Mr Morale and The Big Steppers” scooped Hip-Hop Album of the Year, and he won Best Hip-Hop Video for his Baby Keem track “Family Ties”, and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free. His haul also included Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer. Watch video:

Drake was the most-nominated artist of the night with 14 nods, and walked away with the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award twice and Best Collaboration for “Wait for You” with Future and Tems. “Churchill Downs” with Jack Harlow also won the former accolade. Kanye West – who legally changed his name to Ye – earned a whopping 10 nominations, including Best Live Performer and Album of the Year, but failed to win a single prize. Elsewhere, Lizzo’s mega-hit “About Damn Times” won the Impact award, Latto’s “Big Energy” was named Song of The Year and 50 Cent was crowned Hustler of the Year.

The ceremony was hosted by Fat Joe, and the likes of GloRilla and Lil’ Kim took to the stage. An abridged list of the winners is: Hip-hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Hip-hop Album of the Year: Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers” Song of the Year: Latto, “Big Energy” Best Hip-Hop Video: Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Best Collaboration: Future feat Drake and Tems, “Wait for You” Best Duo or Group: EARTHGANGStyles P and Havoc Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist: GloRillaNardo Wick

Best Live Performer: Kendrick Lamar Lyricist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar Video Director of the Year: Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free

Producer of the Year: Hitmaka Hustler of the Year: 50 Cent Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat Drake) and Drake, “Wait for You” (Future feat Drake and Tems)