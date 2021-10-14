Kenya Moore wants to meet a 'great guy'

The “Real Housewives” star filed for divorce from her husband, restaurant owner Marc Daly, earlier this year, and Kenya is now keen to "see what’s out there" on the dating scene.

Speaking about her love life, she said : "If I meet a great guy, yeah [I’m looking for] someone who’s really kind and funny and makes me laugh. I want to date. I want to put my toe in the water and see what’s out there, see who might like a little chocolate, you know?"

